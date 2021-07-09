What is Kappa variant of coronavirus and how dangerous it is?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports cases of Kappa variant of coronavirus.

Two cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement issued on Friday. Genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at King George's medical college in the past few days.

The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was found in 107 samples, while the Kappa variant was found in two samples, the statement issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's routine review meeting said.

What is Kappa variant of coronavirus, now detected in India?

The Kappa strain of coronavirus was detected during the genome sequencing exercise. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said earlier also cases of this variant were found in the state.

The Kappa variant is linked to the B.1.617 constellation of mutations. The variant may carry over a dozen mutations out of which two have been identified as E484Q and L452R.

Like Delta plus, Kappa too has been declared as a variant of concern. Health officials said more than 2,000 samples have been sent for genome sequencing from the state.

Both the variants Delta and Kappa are not new for the state. The facility of genome sequencing is being increased in the state, he added.

At present, the daily positivity rate in the state is 0.04 per cent.

Is Kappa variant deadly?

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said there is nothing to worry about. This is a variant of coronavirus and its treatment is possible.

When asked in which districts this variant was found, Prasad did not divulge details and said it would create fear among people.

