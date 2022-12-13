West Bengal: School bus-truck collision leaves 17 children injured in Bishnupur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESNETATIVE Most of the children were discharged after first-aid.

West Bengal : As many as 17 children sustained injuries after a school bus collided head-on with a truck in the North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said. According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 am on the Taki Road at Bishnupur in the Matia police station area, around 40 km from Kolkata.

25 children were present on the bus when the accident took place. Locals took the initiative to rescue the children and took them to the Dhanyakuria hospital. While most of the children were discharged after first-aid, the conditions of two students and the bus driver were critical, police said.

They were later shifted to the Basirhat hospital for better treatment. The driver of the speeding truck was also injured in the crash.

No arrests have been made in connection with the accident, a police officer said. An investigation was started after a police complaint was filed by the parents of two children, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead, 15 injured in bus-truck collision on Lucknow-Bahraich highway

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: At least 3 killed, several injured in bus collision in Samba district

Latest India News