Jammu and Kashmir: At least 3 killed, several injured in bus collision in Samba district

Accident in J&K: In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed and 17 others sustained an injury after two buses collided in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday evening, November 9.

According to officials, a woman and her daughter were also among the deceased.

They further informed that overspeeding during an overtake attempt led to the fatal accident on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Nanake Chak.

She further stated that eight injured individuals were shifted to the district hospital in Samba, while seven others were referred to the government medical college (GMC) in Jammu.

According to her, the deceased have been identified as Mangi Devi (36) and her 14-year-old daughter Taniya, from Punjab’s Batala, and 58-year-old Kasturi Lal from Rajpura.

Gupta visited the district hospital and interacted with the injured. She directed health officials to ensure the best medical care to the injured.

L-G Manoj Sinha expresses condolences

Expressing grief, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the road accidents in Doda and Samba.

“My deepest condolences to the families of deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance,” he tweeted.

Samba district administration announces compensation

Meanwhile, the Samba district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to the critically injured and Rs 10,000 for those who received minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)

