Purba Medinipur: Man dies of Covid-19, sons bury body in backyard after no one comes to help

A family after waiting for 12 hours for officials to come and take a 70-year-old man's body who died due to coronavirus buried his body outside their house on Friday. The incident occurred in a village in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

The man, who works in Kolkata had fallen sick last Sunday after coming back home from work. He was taken to a hospital for a COVID-19 test.

On Friday, the family was informed he was COVID-19 positive and an ambulance was sent to take him away to the hospital. Unfortunately, by the time the ambulance arrived, he was dead.

Quick Recap

The family decided to cremate the body at the village burning ghat but the locals did not allow them.

Late at night, the two sons wore the PPE kits, dug a grave outside their house, and buried their father.

According to reports, the ambulance did not carry the body and said that the police will take care of it. The family waited for hours.

Some officials came and threw Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits inside their house. They informed the family that the man's two sons should perform the last rites.

The family decided to cremate the body at the village burning ghat but the locals did not allow them. The family had no other choice. Late at night, the two sons wore the PPE kits, dug a grave outside their house, and buried their father.

