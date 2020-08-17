Locals bulldoze gate at Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan protesting construction of wall in Pousha Mela ground

A bulldozer demolishing the fencing

Angry locals on Monday ansacked the fence and bulldozed a gate at the Pousha Mela ground at Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan in Birbhum today. As per reports, they were protesting construction of a wall at the Pousha Mela Ground of Shantiniketan. Videos have emerged that show angry locals picking up bricks and hit the iron gates. The bricks were apparently brought to construct a wall for the campus.

The video also shows locals bring a JCB machine to bulldoze one of the gates at the Shantiniketan.

Moments after the incident, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted expressing concern over the incident.

"Situation of law and order in Visva Bharati is alarming. Am trying to be in touch with CM to secure peace in the temple of learning.

As per VC violators of law have entered campus and destroyed property.

CS, HS, DM and SP @MamataOfficial have not responded to call of Visva Bharati."

Situation of law and order in Visva Bharati is alarming. Am trying to be in touch with CM to secure peace in temple of learning.



As per VC violators of law have entered campus and destroyed property.



CS, HS, DM and SP @MamataOfficial have not responded to call of Visva Bharati. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) August 17, 2020

The governor later tweeted that he had a word with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had assured the administration was going to take all steps to restore law and order situation.

"Around 50 people – students, ashramites and alumni -organized an hour-long sit-in before the 'Upasana Griho' (Prayer hall) of the Central university in protest against the alleged attempt to prevent access of people to the Pous Mela ground by erecting boundary wall on Monday," Visva Bharati SFI leader Somnath Sau was quoted by News 18.

This incident occurred in the university set up by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore when protesters ransacked bricks and cement to fence the ground.

People say that the Poush Mela courtyard should remain the same as it has been in the traditional way and that the fences should not be erected there.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS A bulldozer demolishing the fencing

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Locals ransacking the fences at Pousha Mela ground

The protesters also demolished the temporary camp office built there. The land belongs to the university hence they can take a call on what can be permitted.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage