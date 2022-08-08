Monday, August 08, 2022
     
West Bengal: 40 injured after bus overturns in Howrah

Howrah bus accident: The condition of five of the injured is “critical", police said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Howrah (West Bengal) Published on: August 08, 2022 11:59 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). Bus overturns in WeST Bengal's Howrah today.

Highlights

  • Around 40 people were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned
  • The incident took place at Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district today
  • The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Uluberia Sub-divisional Hospital, said police

Howrah bus accident: At least 40 people were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned at Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The condition of five of the injured is “critical", they said.

The accident happened around 3 am when the bus, which was headed to Digha, turned turtle at Chandrapur on National Highway-16, a senior police officer said.

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Uluberia Sub-divisional Hospital, he said.

"There were around 70 passengers inside the bus. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained,” the officer said. 

