Odisha: State bus sinks in waterlogged underpass in Khaorda, 22 passengers rescued by public | Watch

An Odisha state-run bus got stuck in a flooded underpass in the Jatni area of Khurda district of Odisha on Saturday. The public participated in rescuing 22 passengers who were present on the bus, officials said.

A video that has now gone viral on social media showed several people helping those who were stranded in a bus near a flooded railway underpass at Sitaram Chowk. Odisha has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days which has led to several instances of waterlogging and traffic congestion across the state.

"More than 20 passengers who were present on the bus were rescued by the public," officials said in a statement.

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall

The MeT Department issued an orange warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rain during the next three days as a low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

The temple town of Puri recorded 99.9 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, out of which 87 mm was during a three-hour period till 11.30 am, according to a bulletin.

Subarnapur in western Odisha also recorded 99.9 mm of downpour during the period, followed by 53.6 mm in Chandbali in Bhadrak district, 40 mm in Khurda and 27 mm in Cuttack.

There can be extremely heavy downpour at some places in Puri, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur districts on Monday, and in Bargarh, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Boudh on Tuesday.

Waterlogging in several parts of Odisha

Intense spells of rain pummeled Bhubaneswar, Puri and several other parts of Odisha earlier in the day, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion. Heavy showers were recorded also in Nayagarh, Baripada, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

Fisherfolk has been advised not to venture off the coast from Tuesday to Thursday as squally weather conditions with wind speed of 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph are very likely to prevail over the northwestern Bay of Bengal.

