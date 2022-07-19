Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Odisha girl jumps off school building to escape gang-rape, condition serious

Odisha girl jumps off building: A girl in Odisha suffered critical injuries after jumping off the roof of a school building in the Jajpur district on Sunday. As per the police, she was trying to escape a gang-rape attempt by five men. The accused men had advised the girl and her brother to take shelter in the school as it was raining heavily and later attempted to rape the girl.

Kalinga Nagar Police Station inspector-in-charge P B Rout said, "Based on the statement of the victim’s brother, all five people have been detained.

Interrogation is underway.

She was admitted to a hospital in Kalinga Nagar in a serious condition, the police said on Monday. The girl, a resident of Keonjhar district, along with her brother was going to her sister’s place in Sukinda Chromite valley when it started raining heavily.

When they alighted from a bus, a group of men suggested that they could stay at the school building and go to their destination when the rain would stop.

They accepted their suggestion and took shelter there. However, the five men returned late in the night, beat up the brother and chased him away. When they tried to rape the girl, she ran to the roof of the school building and jumped from there critically injuring herself, the police officer said.

Hearing her brother's scream for help, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police. Police personnel reached the village, rescued the girl and admitted her to the hospital.

