Odisha: Maths teacher arrested for beating 14 students in Bhadrak district

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Odisha | Teacher beats 14 students, gets arrested

Odisha news: A Maths teacher of the Sunamuhi Government Upper Primary School in Bhadrak district was arrested for beating up 14 students. Out of those 4 were seriously injured.

Taking strict action against the teacher, the District Administration arrested him a day after the incident was reported. He had earlier been suspended by the Basudevpur Block Education Officer (BEO) following an initial investigation.

"The accused teacher has been suspended and arrested", said Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, District Magistrate.

ALSO READ | Delhi school principal, teacher suspended in sexual assault case

Latest India News