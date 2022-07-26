Tuesday, July 26, 2022
     
  Odisha: Maths teacher arrested for beating 14 students in Bhadrak district

Odisha: Maths teacher arrested for beating 14 students in Bhadrak district

Odisha news: The District Administration took strict action against the teacher and arrested him a day after the incident was reported.

Bhubaneswar Published on: July 26, 2022
Odisha news: A Maths teacher of the Sunamuhi Government Upper Primary School in Bhadrak district was arrested for beating up 14 students. Out of those 4 were seriously injured.

Taking strict action against the teacher, the District Administration arrested him a day after the incident was reported. He had earlier been suspended by the Basudevpur Block Education Officer (BEO) following an initial investigation.

"The accused teacher has been suspended and arrested", said Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, District Magistrate. 

