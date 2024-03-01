IMD predicts heavy snowfall in J-K, North India likely to receive rain | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Snowfall at a tourist destination of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy snowfall in the Northernmost regions of the country till March 3. Meanwhile, rainfall has been predicted in North India from March 1 (Friday) to March 3 (Sunday).

Taking to social media platform X, IMD informed, "Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand very likely to experience rain/snowfall from tonight till 3rd March with heavy to very heavy snow/rain & hailstorm on 1st & 2nd March.

Schools have been shut for the next amid the ongoing alert. The schools were scheduled to reopen on March 1 after the three-month-long winter vacation. But they will now resume on March 4 (Monday).

The weatherman has also predicted light to medium rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan mainly for March 1 and 2. In addition, thunderstorms and gusty winds along with hailstorms have also been predicted in isolated places for March 2.

"Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh very likely to experience rainfall from 1st to 3rd March with thunderstorm, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) & hailstorm at isolated places over the region on 2nd March," informed the weather bulletin.

Why is the weather turning chilly again?

The main reason for the weather turning chilly is the receding Western Disturbance. The weather department had predicted earlier, that clouds have begun entering the Indian region due to Western Disturbance.

Earlier, the cold in the national capital may be on its last legs but up north in Jammu and Kashmir, chilly weather prevailed on Thursday morning and tourists were seen cruising on the pristine Dal Lake in Srinagar.

As the morning mist rose from the water, visitors could be seen enjoying the tranquil surroundings, taking in the fresh mountain air, and marvelling at the reflections of the surrounding snow-capped peaks on the crystal-clear lake.

(With inputs from PTI)

