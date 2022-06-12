Weather Update: Heatwave to continue in Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana; rainfall likely in THESE states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A woman and her child use scarves to shield themselves from the heat on a hot summer afternoon

Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said that severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next 2 days after which it is expected to recede.

Speaking about rainfall conditions in the southern states, the Weather Man said that places along the western coast are likely to experience an intense spell of rainfall for the next 2 days.

IMD further added that the Northeastern parts of the country along with parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to face a heavy rain spell during the next five days.

On Saturday, UP’s Banda was recorded as the hottest place in the country at 46.2 degrees Celsius. According to data released by IMD, at least 22 towns and cities in these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Deadly heat stifles Delhi

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal on Sunday as hot and dry westerlies swept across northwest India.

The maximum temperature settled at 46.7 degrees Celsius at the Sports Complex automatic weather station near the Akshardham temple, making it the hottest place in the city.

Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, Pitampura, and Ridge stations recorded a high of 46.4 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius and 45.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave in parts of Delhi on Monday.

Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded the first rain of the season on Saturday after a delay of two days from its expected date of arrival. It said that the southwest monsoon has covered central parts of the state and the Konkan region. "If the conditions remain favourable, the monsoon system will progress further," IMD said.

Earlier, Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that the monsoon is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said in an extended range forecast.

Meanwhile, the country has received 42 per cent less rainfall, since the monsoon season began with northwest India recording a rainfall deficiency of 94 per cent.

Assam was hit by a wave of floods last month. Intense pre-monsoon rain and flooding caused massive damage to the state's infrastructure, including bridges, roads and railway tracks.

The monsoon accounts for around 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and is considered the lifeline of its agriculture-based economy.

