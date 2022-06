Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi to get respite from heatwave today as rains expected in next 2 hrs

Delhi weather update: Delhi will get a much-needed respite from the ongoing heatwave as some parts of the national capital will witness rains on Thursday evening, the weather office said.

The IMD said that light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi.

Apart from the capital, Siwani, Rohtak (Haryana) Pilani, Alwar, and Nagar (Rajasthan) will also witness light showers, the IMD added.

Latest India News