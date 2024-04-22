Weather Update: IMD predicts further rise in temperature across eastern India amid heatwave conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Amid the prevailing heatwave conditions reported across multiple states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a further rise in temperature in eastern India. The weather department said the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius this week across eastern India.

The weather department has recently recorded a four- to six-degree temperature rise (above normal) in northern, southern, and eastern states over the last week.

Elaborating on the current heatwave situation in Delhi, the MeT department said the national capital region is expected to witness a rise in temperature. The IMD said the temperature in Delhi may remain around 38 degrees Celsius but may increase to 1-2 degrees in the next few days. "The Delhi-NCR temperature is also likely to rise by 1-2 degrees after a couple of days," the IMD added.

Speaking to the media, IMD Senior Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar said, “In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees, and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow... At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius.”

The IMD scientist further said that heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in India, and over the next 4–5 days, they can get even more intense. "A red alert was issued in West Bengal on account of the soaring temperature, while an orange alert was issued in Odisha," he added.

Further, for the weather condittion in southern states, the department said, southern states of the country may be free from the heatwave scenario, but a ‘Hot and Humid’ weather warning has been sounded across multiple states.

“For Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, we have issued a 'Hot and Humid' warning alert for the next four days,” Naresh Kumar added.



