Odisha: VK Pandian, former bureaucrat and Patnaik's close aide, joins BJD | Know about him

In a significant development in Odisha politics, former IAS officer V Karthikeyan Pandian on Monday formally joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The 49-year-old former bureaucrat is said to be the close aide of Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik.

Pandian joined the party in the presence of the Chief Minister, state ministers, lawmakers and senior BJD leaders. The 2000-batch IAS officer, who sparked several controversies and was accused of violating the service rule, had taken voluntary retirement from government service on October 23 this year.

Who is V Karthikeyan Pandian?

He was later appointed as the chairman of the state's flagship 5T (transformational initiative) and Navin (new) Odisha scheme in the rank of cabinet minister to work directly under the chief minister.

Pandian began his bureaucratic career in 2002 as the sub-collector of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district and was then posted as the collector of Mayurbhanj district in 2005. Later, he was appointed as the collector of Ganjam in 2007.

During his tenure in Ganjam, Pandian came close to the CM and served as his private secretary since 2011. Apart from being the private secretary to the Chief Minister, Patnaik also gave him the additional responsibility of the '5T secretary' in 2019 to implement some transformational initiatives in government departments.

