Delhi-bound Vistara flight diverted to Lucknow due to traffic congestion at IGI Airport

The flight UK778 was flying from Kolkata to Delhi.

Published on: November 27, 2023 19:02 IST
A Delhi-bound Vistara flight was diverted to Lucknow due to heavy air traffic congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, the airline informed. 

The flight UK778 was travelling from Kolkata to Delhi. It will now reach Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 6:45 pm.

The official statement said, "Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours."

This is a developing story.

