  Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China's Chongqing airport after going off the runway. Passengers, crew 'safely evacuated'.
  IAF officer Devendra Sharma 'honey-trapped' by Pakistan's ISI arrested by Delhi Police crime branch
Vishwa Hindu Parishad to hold meeting in Haridwar in June

Over 300 saints and other VHP leaders across the country will participate in the meeting.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 12, 2022 9:20 IST
Vishwa Hindu Parishad to hold meeting in Haridwar in June, latest national news updates, hanuman cha
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Vishwa Hindu Parishad to hold meeting in Haridwar in June.

Highlights

  • RSS-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad will hold a meeting in Haridwar on June 11 and 12
  • More than 300 saints and other VHP leaders across the country will participate in the meeting
  • An important decision could be taken on Krishna Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath temple in meeting

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold a meeting in Haridwar on June 11 and 12. 

They will discuss its agenda for the next year and deliberate upon ongoing issues across the country including- Hanuman Chalisa row and loudspeaker controversy, Uniform Civil Code (UCC), etc.

More than 300 saints and other VHP leaders across the country will participate in the meeting.

"All the officials will discuss the agenda for next year. The VHP will now include Kashi and Mathura in its agenda," Ashok Tiwari, the convener of the Margdarshak Mandal told news agency ANI."

Following topics can be discussed in the meeting:

An important decision could be taken on the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath temple in the meeting of the guide board," said sources.

"The nationwide movement and strategy can also be decided in this meeting on Uniform Civil Code and Population Control Act," added sources.

(With ANI inputs)

