Visakhapatnam gas leak: 87 women workers fall sick after ammonia leak at Porus Laboratories

The women complained of giddiness, vomiting, and headache, and were shifted to local hospitals in Anakapalli.

Visakhapatnam gas leak: At least 87 women workers fell sick at an apparel factory in Atchutapuram town of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Friday after ammonia gas leakage was reported at the neighbouring Porus Laboratories, news agency ANI reported.

According to local media, women workers at Seeds Apparel India complained of giddiness, vomiting and headache in the afternoon following which they were shifted to nearby hospitals in Anakapalli.

Police said that right next to Porus Laboratories which is a veterinary drugs company, there is 1,000 acres of land housing several factories. Around 1,800 people work in a shift inside the campus.

Reports say that there was a small leak in the scrubber region of Porus Laboratories which led to ammonia gas leakage in the adjacent company Brandix India Apparel.

Security forces raised an alarm as soon after they learnt about the leakage, thus averting a major tragedy.

Anakapalli SP Gowthami Sali said that all the women workers are stable and would be discharged from hospitals soon.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the leakage.

