'Not national news', says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Virar hospital tragedy

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope made a controversial statement terming fire incident at Covid-19 centre in Virar not a national news, as reported by news agency ANI. At least 13 Coronavirus patients died as a massive fire broke out at Covid-19 wards at Vijay Vallabh Hospital.

According to the police, a fire broke out at a COVID-19 Center following which affected patients were shifted to nearby hospitals. The fire is being suspected to have started at around 3.15 am due to a short-circuiting of the air conditioner in the intensive care unit.

"13 people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 3am today. 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital," Dr. Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar told ANI.

Vijay Vallabh Hospital is a private entity functioning as a Covid hospital. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an enquiry.

