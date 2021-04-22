Thursday, April 22, 2021
     
Delhi records 26,169 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 306 deaths

According to a health bulletin issued by Delhi govt, 72,208 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2021 22:41 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Delhi records 26,169 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded as many as 26,169 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 9,56,348, while the death toll mounted to 13,193.

As many as 306 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 72,208 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 9,56,348 in the national capital, including 8,51,537 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 91,618, of which 46,585 are in home isolation.

