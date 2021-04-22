Delhi's 6 private hospitals have no oxygen, others running low on supply: Manish Sisodia writes to Centre

Image Source : PTI A COVID-19 patient receives primary treatment outside Shanti Mukund Hospital, facing shortage in beds and medical oxygen in New Delhi.

Delhi Hospital Oxygen News: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday released a list of private and government hospital running low on oxygen supply. Sisodia, in his letter addressed to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, said that while some hospitals have a few hours of oxygen supply left, supply at six private ones has dried up.

Rathi Hospital, Santom Hospital, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, Shanti Mukand, Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, and UK Nursing Home have exhausted their supply of oxygen.

Sisodia alleged that tankers carrying oxygen were not able to reach hospitals in the national capital as they were being stalled by police and officials in UP and Haryana.

"Police and senior officials of the administration in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are stalling the tankers carrying oxygen, delaying the tankers from reaching Delhi hospitals on time," Sisodia said in the letter.

"I urge you ensure that the oxygen allocated for Delhi by the Centre reaches there without any delay to save lives of the patients," he added.

Several small hospitals in the city struggled to replenish oxygen supply for coronavirus patients on Thursday morning, even as some big healthcare facilities received fresh stock overnight.

The Centre on Thursday directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders and said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district concerned will be held responsible if there is any violation of its order.

The directive under the stringent Disaster Management Act 2005 was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the wake of reports that some states blocked supply of medical oxygen to other states amid sudden spike in coronavirus cases and demand for it.

