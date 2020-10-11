Video: Congress' Tara Yadav beaten up by party leaders in Deoria

Image Source : ANI Congress leader Tara Yadav beaten by party leaders in Deoria

Congress leader Tara Yadav was thrashed by party workers in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on Saturday. Yadav alleged that she was manhandled for questioning the party's decision to give ticket to a rapist for the upcoming by-polls. I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to take action, she said after being thrashed by party cadre.

While speaking to ANI, she said, “I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned the party's decision to give ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. "

She also said that giving a ticket to a rapist will malign the party's image which is fighting for the justice for Hathras gangrape victim. "On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for Hathras Case victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party."

National Commission for Women chairman Rekha Sharma assured to take cognizance of the matter and tweeted, "How all these sick minded people come in politics..?? Will be taking cognizance."

On Friday, Congress had announced candidates for upcoming by-polls to five assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh as well one in Jharkhand.

The party had gave its ticket to Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria.

