Rioters set afire to shops and pelted stones in a fresh wave of violence on Tuesday evening in Chandbagh area of northeast Delhi. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd in the area but to no avail.

New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 19:39 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Fresh wave of violence in Chandbagh

Paramilitary forces have also been deployed to bring the situation under control.

Rioters also set a bakery and several fruits carts on fire.

A total of 10 people have been killed in the violence reported in northeast Delhi, police said.

