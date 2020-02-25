Image Source : INDIA TV Fresh wave of violence in Chandbagh

Rioters set afire to shops and pelted stones in a fresh wave of violence on Tuesday evening in Chandbagh area of northeast Delhi. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd in the area but to no avail.

Paramilitary forces have also been deployed to bring the situation under control.

Latest visuals from Chand Bagh area in violence-hit North East Delhi. https://t.co/F6xTzasXuP pic.twitter.com/U8U8WXRspc — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Rioters also set a bakery and several fruits carts on fire.

A total of 10 people have been killed in the violence reported in northeast Delhi, police said.