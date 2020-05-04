Video: Migrant workers escape quarantine in Bihar's Katihar

Migrant workers escape quarantine in Bihar's Katihar

A number of migrant workers escaped from a quarantine center in Bihar's Katihar today even as coronavirus continued to pose a grave threat. Chaos ensued at the quarantine after some of the workers threw the center's property out on the roads. They, then, created ruckus over the food being offered at the quarantine establishment.

A video of the incident has surfaced where the workers can be seen rushing out of the quarantine center along with their bags. Taking advantage of heavy rain, they managed to dodge the authorities. The incident sends an alarm, sparking fears of further spread of the infection.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Bihar has recorded at least 517 cases of the coronavirus. About 125 people have either been cured, discharged, or migrated. Four people have died of the infection in the state so far.

32 migrant workers who returned from Punjab break lock to escape from quarantine center in Bihar's #Katihar district. Via @NitishIndiatv @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/Gv4gC0xh5N — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) May 4, 2020

(Inputs from Niranjan Kumar for India TV in Katihar)

