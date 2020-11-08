Image Source : ANI Watch: Long queue of passengers outside Rajiv Chowk metro station amid 3rd wave of COVID-19

A mile-long queue of passengers was seen outside the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Connaught Place on Sunday. A video showed dozens of Delhi Metro passengers waiting outside for their turn to enter the station. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, passengers are required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry or frisking point. The thermal screening is being done manually by ‘thermal guns’.

#WATCH Delhi: Long queue of passengers seen outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station as they wait for their turn to enter the station.



Passengers required to undergo thermal screening & hand sanitisation at entry/frisking point itself. Thermal screening done manually by ‘Thermal guns’. pic.twitter.com/vIAnv6QeNV — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

The national capital which is already going through the third wave of coronavirus, saw several people queuing up outside the station that is notoriously overcrowded as it is the closest metro stop that connects with famous areas like Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and Janpath.

The Delhi Metro resumed its full-fledged operations from September after almost six months of COVID-19 halt and the long queues were due to the new rules that need every passenger to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry point of stations.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 40,258 active cases in the national capital.

