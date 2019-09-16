Video: Kota submerged under water as city grapples with worst floods in decades due to raging Chambal river

Kota in Rajasthan is in clutches of the most devastating flood unprecedented in recent decades. Water from Chambal river has entered the town and areas like Naya Pura market are under 10 to 12 feet of water. About 2500 houses are submerged and even more number of people are severely affected due to the situation. Water entered Kota after a massive release from Rana Pratap Sagar, Jawahar Sagar, Gandhi Sagar and Kota barrages on Chambal river. It is reported that the water release was necessitated after heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and surrounding regions.

Kota, in Rajasthan, is famous for IIT coaching classes. Thousands of IIT aspirants flock to Kota to receive training to tackle entrance examination for Indian Institute of Technology.

The situation in areas like Naya Pura is so bad that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Indian Army has had to be called in for rescue and relief. Rescue teams have deployed small boats to rescue people. Essential supplies are being brought-in using boats.

Raging waters of Chambal river have exceeded the danger level by about 3 metres. People are helpless as water has entered their houses and have rendered their household items useless. These items can be seen floating in the floodwaters.

More shockingly, LPG cylinders are floating around as well. This can create a dangerous situation in case of a gas leak.

Watch the video below to take a look at the situation at the ground level.