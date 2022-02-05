Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amruta Fadnavis explains reason behind 3% divorces in Mumbai. Domestic violence is not the cause | Video

Highlights Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis takes a swipe at the ruling MVA government

Former Maharashtra CM's wife said Mumbai's traffic is the cause of 3% of divorces in the city

Amruta Fadnavis said that due to the traffic people are unable to give time to their families

Taking a swipe at the ruling MVA government BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis on Saturday said that as a common citizen she faces several problems including potholes, traffic while commuting in Mumbai. Making a bizarre claim, former Maharashtra CM's wife said Mumbai's traffic is the cause of three per cent of divorces in the city.

Amruta Fadnavis said that due to the traffic people are unable to give time to their families as a result of which, 3 percent of divorces in Mumbai take place.

"I'm saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3% of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it."

Mrs. Fadnavis said she has been personally troubled by potholes on the roads and stuck in traffic.

"Forget that I am the wife of Devendra Fadnavis. I am talking to you as a woman. I have also experienced traffic on the roads and the potholes and how they trouble us," she said.

Without naming Mrs. Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at her and called her statement as "Best (il)logic of the day". Shiv Sena leader also joked that Bengaluru families should avoid reading about the claim.

"Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake..," she said. Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages," she said, ending the tweet with a laughing emoji.

