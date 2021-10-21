Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI UP minister's bizarre take on fuel price hike: 'Only a handful people need petrol'

Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari, when asked about the inflation on Thursday said that the government has provided over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines for free. He added that only a handful of people in the country use 4 wheelers, and 95% of people don't need petrol.

The minister said that "Only a handful of people use 4-wheelers & need petrol. 95% of people don't need petrol. Over 100 cr vaccine doses were administered free of cost to people. If you compare (fuel price) to per capita income, prices are very low now."

Adding further, Tiwari said that Yogi Adityanath had achieved more during his tenure than the other ruling governments in the state did in over 68 years. The minister said that the Yogi-led government has a 'zero tolerance' approach, and assured that everything will be okay in the state.

Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Thursday. While petrol and diesel prices were raised by 35 paise and will be sold at Rs 106.54 per litre and Rs 95.27 per litre, respectively, in Delhi today, retailers will have to shell out Rs 112.44 for a litre of petrol and Rs 103.26 for a litre of diesel in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, the petrol will be sold at Rs. 107.12 per litre and diesel will be sold at Rs. 98.38 per litre. The prices in Chennai on Thursday stands at Rs. 103.61per litre for petrol and Rs. 99.50 per litre for Diesel.

