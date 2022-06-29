Election for new Vice President of India to be held on August 6, 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Vice President Election: Polls for the new Vice President of India will be held on August 6, 2022, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. The counting of votes will be held on the same day if required.

According to the central polling body, the schedule of the 16th Vice Presidential election is as follows:

Issue of Election Commission's notification calling the election | 5.07.2022 (Tuesday)

Last date of making nominations | 19.07.22 (Tuesday)

Date for the Scrutiny of nominations | 20.07.2022 (Wednesday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures | 22.07.2022 (Friday)

Date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken | 06.08.2022 (Saturday)

Hours of poll | 10 am to 5 pm

Date on which counting, if required, shall be taken | 06.08.2022 (Saturday)

The notification for the election to decide the successor of M Venkaiah Naidu will be issued on July 5 and the last date for filing of nomination papers will be July 19.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, form the electoral college for the vice-presidential election.

Venkaiah Naidu's term as vice president ends on August 10.

The schedule for the vice presidential election was finalised at a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

