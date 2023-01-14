VHP puts up 'boycott banners' against Muslim traders at religious fair in Mangaluru

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The banner has been put up on the premises of Sri Mahalingeshwara temple which comes under the Religious Endowment department. The religious fair will be held from January 14 - 18.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal put up 'boycott banners' against Muslim traders at a religious fair in Kavuru near Mangaluru city on Saturday. The banner has been put up on the premises of Sri Mahalingeshwara temple which comes under the Religious Endowment department. The religious fair will be held from January 14 - 18.

"Earlier, the majority of stalls were put up by Muslims. This time, the management of allocating contracts for stalls has been given to the Bajrang Dal activists," a local said. The Bajrang Dal activists said that the 'boycott' decision had been taken in the meeting of the temple management committee.

The banner states that opportunity to carry out trade will only be given to Hindu traders who have a belief in Hindu religion and traditions. "There is no scope for anyone who believes that worshipping an idol is 'haram'," the banner said.

The constituency is represented by BJP MLA Bharat Shetty. In the wake of the development, police department has deputed force and platoons of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) on the premises and surrounding areas of the temple.

