VHP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi after Facebook's clean chit to Bajrang Dal

Image Source : FILE PIC/PTI VHP seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi for conspiring to defame Bajrang Dal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for conspiring to defame the Bajrang Dal. VHP secretary general Milind Parande accused the Congress leader of levelling false accusations against the outfit. He said that Rahul tried to target and discredit Barang Dal and this is “totally unacceptable”.

This, Parande said, has exposed the leader's mindset. He added that a nationalist organisation like the Bajrang Dal is “evidently poking in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi” who has proactively supported “anti-national elements, including the pro-China and tukde-tukde gang”.

“His affiliation and rapport with China are well known. He believes in the reports being carried out in foreign publications, not in a nationalist youth organisation,” he said while referring to Facebook’s clarification that there is no reason to block Bajrang Dal on the platform.

He said that conspiracies were being hatched by the opposition for a long time to defame and ban Bajrang Dal, adding that this reflects “their hostile anti-Hindu mindset”.

“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Bajrang Dal and the Hindu society that forms one-sixth of the global population,” he said.

The Wayanad MP had recently accused Facebook India of not taking action against the BJP and the RSS as he latched on to a news report that alleged that the social media giant did not act on hate content. The report was published in the Wall Street Journal which claimed that Facebook discussed banning Bajrang Dal and termed it a dangerous organisation but did not act considering the safety of the employees.

Facebook is mired in controversy for a long time in the country. Back in August, Rahul had cited another report to say that Facebook’s policies were allegedly biased and favoured the ruling BJP due to its business interests. India is Facebook's biggest market in terms of active users.

