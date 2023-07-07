Gorakhpur-Lucknow, Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat trains flagged off by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Gorakhpur railway station as Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applaud, in Gorakhpur.

Vande Bharat trains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express train services. The first one will run between Gorakhpur-Lucknow and the second between Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati).

At an event in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.

While the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a fillip to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity to places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad.

PM Modi unveils news development projects in Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi

The Prime Minister unveiled 29 development projects worth Rs 12,100 crores in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

Arriving from Gorakhpur, the prime minister launched the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 6,760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and more efficient movement of goods.

He also laid the foundation stones or inaugurated several other projects for Varanasi and adjoining districts.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present during the programme.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'Jo darr jaaye wo Modi nahi...', PM Modi tears into Congress in Chhattisgarh's Raipur | Top quotes

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Know about projects worth ₹7,600 crore inaugurated by PM Modi in Raipur

Latest India News