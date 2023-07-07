'Jo darr jaaye wo Modi nahi...', PM Modi tears into Congress in Chhattisgarh's Raipur | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi addresses a public gathering in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore in Chhattisgarh. This was Modi's first visit to the Congress-ruled state after being elected as the Prime Minister for the second term in 2019. This visit also holds importance as the state is slated to go to polls at the end of this year. Apart from inaugurating a slew of projects, the Prime Minister also kickstarted the distribution of cards of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme to beneficiaries in the state. In addition, he also flagged off a new train between Antagarh in Kanker district of the state and Raipur.

Addressing a public gathering in Raipur, PM Modi talked about the Centre's commitment towards the people of the state. He also said, "Today is a historical day in the developmental journey of Chhatisgarh." Speaking further, he said projects will give a boost to infrastructure development in Chhattisgarh and further progress of the state.

Here are some of the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address:

Today, Chhattisgarh is receiving a gift of projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore. This gift is for infrastructure, connectivity and to make lives of people of Chhattisgarh easy

The central government is committed to create new opportunities in those regions that have natural resources

The palm (party symbol) of Congress is snatching the rights of the people of Chhattisgarh

The Congress has always kept the tribal society deprived of facilities. The BJP government help them get back their rights by including them in the list of tribals

The Congress governments always insulted Adivasi activists. In a first, the BJP government declared Lord Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Congress guarantee for corruption, PM Modi guarantee for action against corruption

Corruption at core of Congress, that party can't breathe without it; corruption biggest ideology of Congress

People have decided to root out corrupt Congress government in Chhattisgarh

BJP has played a major role in the formation of Chhattisgarh

Some people are after me, they threaten to dig my grave, hatch conspiracies against me, but they do not know, the one who gets scared cannot be Modi (Jo darr jaaye wo Modi nahi)



