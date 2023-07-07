Chhattisgarh: Know about projects worth ₹7,600 crore inaugurated by PM Modi in Raipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View of a newly-built highway ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Raipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for eight projects in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, that are estimated to be worth approximately 7,600 crore on Friday. "These new projects will open up ample employment opportunities for the people of the state and ease their lives," PM Modi stated in his address to the gathering in Raipur.

"It's a historic day today in the developmental journey of Chhattisgarh. Today, the state receives a gift of projects worth over ₹7,000 crore. This gift is for infrastructure, connectivity, and to make the lives of people of Chhattisgarh easy," he said.

Know about the projects

On the occasion, he dedicated four lanes to the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod segment of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of the NH-130. Moreover, he laid the foundation stone for the development of three segments (Jhanki-Sargi (43 km), Sargi - Basanwahi (57 km), and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-path Raipur-Visakhapatnam financial passage NH-130 CD.

He also dedicated to the nation the doubling of the Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, which is 103 km long and cost 750 crore rupees. He also dedicated a 17 km long new railway line between Keoti and Antagarh and a bottling plant for the Indian Oil Corporation in Korba that can produce 60,000 metric tons per year at a cost of over 130 crore rupees.

He likewise distributed 75 lakh cards to recipients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel welcomed PM Modi at the Raipur airport.

Modi will then travel to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, according to the schedule. There, he will participate in the celebrations' closing ceremony marking the centenary of Gita Press Gorakhpur and the flagging off of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur railway station. PM Modi will depart Gorakhpur for Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for a number of projects.

From July 7 to 8, PM Modi will spend two days in the four states of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan to dedicate multiple projects totaling 50,000 crore rupees.

