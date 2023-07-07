Chhattisgarh: 3 BJP workers dead as bus on way to PM Modi's event met with accident near Bilaspur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A bus carrying BJP workers met with an accident in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed and six others injured when a bus carrying 47 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers collided with a trailer in Chhattisgarh's Ratanpur on Friday morning. The incident occurred when the party workers were on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled event in Raipur near Bilaspur.

The accident was so massive that it completely blew away the front portion of the bus. Prima facie, it is being said that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle as he "dozed off" at around 5 am.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and also directed for proper medical treatment of injured people.

Further details are awaited.

Latest India News