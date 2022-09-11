Uttarakhand weather update: Yellow alert issued in 5 districts; CM Dhami visits cloudburst-hit village

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Vehicles stuck in mud slush, after a series of cloudbursts hit different parts of Uttarakhand during the rainy season.

Highlights The incessant rainfall has once again brought mayhem in several parts of Uttarakhand

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next four-days in around five districts

A woman died and about 30 houses were destroyed in cloud burst incident in the Lasko river on Sep 10

Uttarakhand weather update : The incessant rainfall has once again created havoc in several parts of Uttarakhand, including Pithoragarh and Dehradun districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next four-days in around five districts as the monsoon has once again gained momentum in the area.

A woman died and about 30 houses were destroyed in the cloud burst incident in the Lasko river flowing close to the India and Nepal border at midnight in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

"About 30 houses have been destroyed in the cloud burst incident and one woman has died," District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan told media.

Due to the flood in the Kali river in Dharchula last night, there has been a lot of damage in Dharchula and its adjoining areas. Many houses have been washed away, and some houses are severally affected due to floods. A building was also collapsed and got submerged in water owing to a strong current in the river this morning.

Image Source : PUSHKAR DHAMI (TWITTER). Aerial view from affected areas in Uttarakhand's in Khotila village.

The DM said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are engaged in the relief work on the spot. The damage caused by the floods in the Kali river has occurred in the villages of both India and Nepal.

CM Dhami visits affected areas:

Also, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the cloudburst-hit areas of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Sunday (September 11) and meet the affected people in Khotila village.

The cloudburst that occurred past midnight in a border village of Nepal triggered a flash flood in Khotila village on the Indian side as surging waters of the Kali river rushed into homes, filling them with sludge and killing a woman.

Cloud burst in Dehradun:

Earlier on August 20, a similar incident of cloud burst in Dehradun had intense repercussions as reports of heavy water flow damaging various roads came to the fore.

"We have received reports of water entering various premises and road damage in many areas. SDRF and NDRF carrying out relief and rescue and restoration operations," Commandant of SDRF Dehradun, Manikant Mishra said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami then inspected the affected areas in Sarkhet village in Dehradun's Raipur. The water washed out multiple properties and entered several buildings disrupting the everyday lives of the commoners.

Dhami ordered the State Disaster Management Department and other administration officials to be on alert regarding the devastation following heavy rainfall in the Garhwal division including Dehradun. The Chief Minister also directed all the concerned departments to reach the affected areas.

"All the people stuck in the village were rescued while some took shelter in a resort nearby," said SDRF.

(With agencies inputs)

