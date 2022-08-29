Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert, Mussoorie schools closed for today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dehradun: A woman sits on the banks of swollen Song river, after a series of cloudbursts hit different parts of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, till tomorrow. In the wake of this alert, schools in Mussoorie will remain closed today (August 29), announced Sonika, District Magistrate of Dehradun. IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert in the state, owing to continuous heavy rainfall across parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Saung river increased on the Dehradun-Thano road due to heavy rains since last night. Dehradun DM Sonika along with concerned officers inspected the Souda Saroli bridge and gave necessary directions regarding safety of bridge, and of the passengers going through it.

In Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, a house collapsed due to heavy rains, burying 2 women and a child beneath the debris. SDRF conducted a search and rescue operation. The bodies are being pulled out from the rubble by the team, reported ANI.

Last week, the Tehri district bore the brunt of another cloudburst as heavy rains led to the overflowing of Nelchami rivulet in Chirbatia village, inundating irrigated farmlands. However, preliminary reports did not mention any casualty, the district disaster management office here said.

Some bridges on the Moolgarh-Tharti road have been damaged. The road is blocked near Tharti and traffic along the route is disrupted, it said. The Nelchami river is flowing furiously and people living close to the banks fear for their safety, a source said.

In the cloudbursts on August 19, the Tehri district accounted for the highest number of casualties. Five out of the total seven bodies recovered so far were found in Gwad and Silla villages of the district.

