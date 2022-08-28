Delhi weather: At 35°C, temperature two notches above season's average today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum was 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather: The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

The city received 0.2 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am. The relative humidity oscillated between 84 per cent and 53 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers in Delhi on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.



