MP weather update: Heavy rains to lash eastern parts of state for next 3 days

MP weather update: The India Meteorological Department ( IMD) has predicted heavy rain over the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh over the next 2-3 days.

Commenting on the weather forecast in the state, IMD scientist SN Sahu said due to circulation, rain is expected in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

"Due to turf line coming from Jaipur and Gwalior, circulation has been created over the Bay of Bengal, rain is expected not in the western parts, but in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh," Sahu said.

"Also, the frequency will increase in the coming days. So, heavy rain activity is expected in the coming days. It will remain for the coming 2-3 days," he added.

"Regarding rain, 27 mm rain was reported in Panchmarhi, 10.2 mm in Rewa, 5.4 mm in Bairagarh and 30.8 mm in Umaria. So, currently, low pressure is not expected, but it maybe it can happen in a few days", Sahu further said.

The IMD scientist also said that currently, a flood-like situation is not expected in Gwalior and Jaipur.

"As of now, flood is not expected, but if some more rain happens over the logged water there, it might look like a flood-type situation, but flood as of now is not expected," the scientist said.

