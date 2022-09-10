Uttarakhand: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Pithoragarh; houses affected in flash floods

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NDRF and SDRF personnel during a rescue operation, after a series of cloudbursts hit different parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Uttarakhand : As many as 28 houses were affected while a woman went missing after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Kali river on Saturday.

The cloudburst took place at a village close to the India-Nepal border thus causing a flash flood in the river Kali river. As many as 28 houses in Khotila, a village on the Indian side of the border were destroyed, said Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan.

One woman went missing in Khotila village but there are no reports yet of any casualties, he said. The affected area on the Nepal side received 132.2 mm of rain, the DM said.

Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Singh Mahar said some animals belonging to the villagers have also been lost.

The administration of the border town of Dharchula is running rescue operations on the spot with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel, Mahar said.

The extent of the losses will be known after some time, he said. The Kali river flows between India and Nepal.

