Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods wreak havoc in Dharamshala, no casualties reported

Dharamshala flash floods : A fresh cloudburst was reported from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Friday (September 2) which triggered a flash flood in the region.

Due to this, several buildings were damaged and vehicles were also washed away. The cloudburst occurred at around 3:00 pm in the Indru Nag temple area.

The NDRF, fire brigade, and local authorities reached the spot to provide relief soon after getting initial information. No casualties have been reported so far.

As per reports, the flash flood led to water entering a number of houses in the area, and at the same time, several shops too were washed away.

People in the area are also facing powercuts as the power transformer collapsed due to the flash flood.

The MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5.

More details are awaited in this regard.

