Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended till September 7

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state by another week, till September 7. The restrictions have been extended in view of the coronavirus situation.

As per the new order, the Covid curfew will come into effect from August 31, 6 am and will remain in force till September 7, 6 am.

ALSO READ: Goa extends COVID curfew till September 6. Check details

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh extends COVID night curfew till September 4

Latest India News