Goa extends COVID curfew till September 6. Check details

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till September 6, officials said on Sunday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.
The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.
Goa COVID curfew extended: What's allowed, What's not
- Casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, entertainment parks will remain closed.
- River cruises are also not allowed.
- Spas and massage parlours will also continue to remain closed.
- Cinema halls are allowed to functions with 50% capacity.
- Schools are closed for students. However, school examinations and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government.
- Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions and other congregations, beyond 50% of the capacity of the venue will be prohibited.
- Bars and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 11 pm.
- Indoor gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity.
- Sports complexes (indoor or outdoors) will stay open without spectators.
Meanwhile, Goa recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday while 79 patients recovered, according to the health department.
