Goa extends COVID curfew till September 6. Check details

Goa extends COVID curfew till September 6

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till September 6, officials said on Sunday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.

Goa COVID curfew extended: What's allowed, What's not

Casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, entertainment parks will remain closed.

River cruises are also not allowed.

Spas and massage parlours will also continue to remain closed.

Cinema halls are allowed to functions with 50% capacity.

Schools are closed for students. However, school examinations and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government.

Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions and other congregations, beyond 50% of the capacity of the venue will be prohibited.

Bars and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 11 pm.

Indoor gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity.

Sports complexes (indoor or outdoors) will stay open without spectators.

Meanwhile, Goa recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday while 79 patients recovered, according to the health department.

