Kerala imposes night curfew as state records over 31,000 cases, 153 deaths in a day

The Kerala government on Saturday decided to impose a night curfew, with the state crossing the 30,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day. The decision, announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be effective from Monday.

The restriction will be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 6 am.

Of the 1,67,497 samples tested today, 31,265 were found positive for coronavirus while 153 deaths were reported in the state. With this, the total caseload went up to 39,77,572, while the Test Positivity rate dipped to 18.67 per cent from 19.22 on August 27.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had reviewed the situation with top officials on Thursday and the steps taken to contain the alarming graph of the virus in the state. The central government had said that Kerala is the only state reporting over one lakh covic-19 cases, while four states have 10,000 to one lakh active cases and 31, less than 10,000 active cases.

