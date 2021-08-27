CM Vijayan defends 'Kerala model' amid Covid surge: No one died due to oxygen scarcity

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE If Kerala model is wrong in covid containment, then which one should be followed? asks CM

Coming down heavily on the criticism about his government on tacking the rising number of coronavirus cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday questioned back that if his state model is wrong in Covid containment, then which model should be followed? He went on to defend that, unlike any other state, 'no one had died due to a lack of oxygen in Kerala.'

Kerala CM in his article in CPI(M) party magazine 'Chintha' wrote, "If Kerala model is wrong in covid containment, then which model should we follow? No one had died in Kerala due to a lack of oxygen. No person was deprived of medical aid or medical bed."

The southern state has been clocking more than 30,000 Covid-19 cases in the past few days with the Total Positivity Rate (TPR) has also crossed an alarming 19 per cent.

He also alleged that some people are deliberately creating confusion. "Some people are trying to neglect facts & deliberately creating confusion. There are some unnecessary controversies surrounding 2nd wave. Some sections are trying to create fear among people by portraying the high numbers during the second wave as a cause of concern."

"In all 3 seroprevalance studies conducted in the country, it was revealed that Kerala is the state with the least percentage of the population infected. We did not waste a single drop of vaccine and successfully inoculated extra doses," he added.

Amid concerns of rising in cases in Kerala, the central government said the southern state is the only one reporting over 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, while four states have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases and 31 states have less than 10,000 active cases.

