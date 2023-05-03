Uttarakhand: Part of glacier breaks away obstructing Kedarnath trek route; 4 Nepali porters rescued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Uttarakhand: Part of glacier breaks away obstructing Kedarnath trek route

Kedarnath trek route: While the pilgrimage remained suspended due to inclement weather, a part of a glacier broke away and slid down the mountainside blocking the trek route to the Kedarnath shrine on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, SDRF head constable Santosh Rawat said that four Nepali porters were rescued unhurt by the State Disaster Response Force personnel. There were stranded on the route, he added.

"A part of the Bhairav/Kuber glacier broke away and slid down about 5 km below the Himalayan temple. Luckily, the yatra was on hold on Wednesday and no one was hurt," District Disaster Management Officer of Rudraprayag Nandan Singh Rajwar said, adding the snow accumulated along the trek route will be removed once the weather improves.

Kedarnath yatra put on hold

Earlier on Tuesday, the yatra to Kedarnath was put on hold due to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and pilgrims were asked to wait at places like Rishikesh, Shrinagar, Fata and Sonprayag. Garhwal IG KS Nagnyal said it is being done to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The situation is being reviewed on a daily basis and decisions are being taken accordingly, he said. Meanwhile, DGP Ashok Kumar said snowfall was continuing in Kedarnath for the last 24 hours. He asked pilgrims to stay wherever they were and said they should wait for the official advisory on Thursday before embarking on their onward journey.

About Kedarnath shrine

Kedarnath is one of the most sacred pilgrimages of Lord Shiva situated in the Rudraprayag district of Garhwal region in Uttarakhand. It is one of the Char Dham in Uttarakhand and the most important dham among Panch kedar. The main attraction here is the Shiva Temple, which is a popular Hindu shrine and pilgrimage, attracting devotees from all over the world every year.

