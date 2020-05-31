Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: 33 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 749

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand surged to 749 after 33 new cases were reported on Saturday, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With this, 102 patients have so far recovered from the infection, five have died and three have migrated out of the state. The latest cases were reported from Dehradun district where 21 people tested positive, Tehri district where the virus was detected in four, Haridwar where three tested positive and Nainital where five tested positive, a state health department bulletin said.



Most cases reported on Saturday had a travel history to Maharashtra, it said.

However, none of the deaths has been attributed to COVID-19 as the infected persons were suffering from other diseases too.

