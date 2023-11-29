Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets rescued workers in hospital, hands over Rs 1 lakh relief cheques to them | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhmai is handing over a relief cheque to a rescued worker at Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre in Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: A day after the successful operations at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhmai met rescued workers and handed over relief cheques to them in the hospital. A video has been posted by the news agency ANI wherein the Chief Minister can be seen meeting the workers at Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre and handing over cheques to them.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Financial assistance to rescued workers

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, CM Dhami had announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to all the 41 workers rescued from the tunnel. He had also said that the government would bear the expenses of hospital treatment. The Chief Minister had said that rescued workers will be kept under medical observation, before being sent home.

Dhami thanks PM Modi

CM Dhami also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his constant support and motivation during the rescue operation. He also said the Baukhnag temple at the mouth of the temple will be rebuilt and the tunnels under construction in the hill state reviewed. The Union government has decided to conduct a safety audit of the under-construction tunnels, Dhami added.

PM lauds rescue operation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the successful operation to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel. He also asserted that the incident has made everyone emotional. The Prime Minister also saluted the spirit of the people involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new life to them. The rescued workers also interacted with the Prime Minister. They also hailed the central and the Uttarakhand governments as well as the rescue teams for their efforts.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue

It should be mentioned here that a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit of the workers who were inside. Food, medicines and other essentials were sent to them through a six-inch pipe pushed through the debris. Of the 41 workers, 15 are from Jharkhand, 2 are from Uttarakhand, 5 are from Bihar, 3 are from West Bengal, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, two from Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News