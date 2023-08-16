Uttarakhand: Boulder hits bulldozer during road clearing operation after landslide in Pithoragarh | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Boulder falls on bulldozer after landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand: A big boulder fell on a JCB machine as workers were working to resume traffic on a road that was hit by a landslide. The incident took place in Pithoragarh.

As the work was underway to open Tawaghat Sobla road in Pithoragarh, a massive boulder fell on a JCB machine.

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing boulders, rocks falling on the landslide site as workers put efforts to resume traffic on the road.

The impact of one of the boulder which hit the JCB was such that it pushed the heavy machine down on the hill. Fortunately, no body was hurt in the incident.

The workers rushed from the site on time and saved their lives.

Report by Bhupendra Rawat

