Himachal Pradesh: Houses collapsed after another landslide hits Shimla | VIDEO

Image Source : PTI Another landslide breaks houses in Shimla

Shimla: Amid continuous spells of heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, a couple of houses including a slaughter in a fresh landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

The incident happened after a hill collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area in Shimla. There were around five to seven houses that collapsed.

So far no details of people being stranded have been received, said Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla.

Meanwhile, at least 51 people were killed as rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides that blocked key roads, damaged homes and buried devotees in the rubble of a temple.

Fourteen bodies were recovered from the sites of two landslides in the state capital, and officials feared there could be more people trapped under the debris of the Shiva temple in Summer Hill area.

The shrine was crowded with devotees, offering prayers on an important day of the holy month of Sawan.

Nineteen people died in rain-related incidents in Mandi district, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary told PTI.

