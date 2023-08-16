Himachal: Landslide hits Himland's costliest residential complex in Shimla, area declared 'danger zone'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The incessant rains and landslides have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under monsoon fury as incessant rains and landslides have wreaked havoc in the state. Several buildings have collapsed in Shimla due to landslides in several parts of the city. On Wednesday, the most expensive residential complex in Himland, a posh area in Shimla, has been hit by a landslide.

According to the information received, every flat was sold in this complex for Rs 1 to 1.5 crores. A landslide has hit near the hill on which this complex is built. Due to this, all the houses in the complex have been evacuated and this area has been declared as a "danger zone."

Houses collapsed in landslide

On Tuesday evening, at least eight houses, including six makeshift ones, were razed to the ground and a slaughterhouse was buried under debris in a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Shimla. The uprooting of a large tree caused a landslip leading to the collapse of a cluster of houses with deafening noise.

Videos of people in nearby houses screaming and telling the inmates to leave immediately were circulated on social media. Heart-wrenching scenes of people calling for help and running for safety were witnessed at the site.

It will take a year to rebuild state: Himachal CM

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said it will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure wrecked by the heavy rains this monsoon but the state is up to the“mountain-like challenge." Speaking to the media, he said the estimated damage in the two devastating spells of heavy rain – this week and in July – is about Rs 10,000 crore.

The Chief Minister said it takes time to rebuild roads and water projects. But the government is speeding up the process. “We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind. It’s a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge. But we are not going to back away,” he added.

It should be mentioned here that rains this week triggered landslides across the state, blocking roads and bringing down houses. Around 70 people have lost their lives, and more are feared buried under the rubble.

